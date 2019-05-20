- Basic Account Hygiene to Prevent Hijacking (Google) -- SMS 2FA blocked 100% of automated bots, 96% of bulk phishing attacks, and 76% of targeted attacks. On-device prompts, a more secure replacement for SMS, helped prevent 100% of automated bots, 99% of bulk phishing attacks and 90% of targeted attacks.
- Conversational AI Playbook -- The detailed instructions, practical advice, and real-world examples provided here should empower developers to improve the quality and variety of conversational experiences of the coming months and years.
- Falsehoods Programmers Believe about Unix Time -- These three facts all seem eminently sensible and reasonable, right? Unix time is the number of seconds since 1 January 1970 00:00:00 UTC. If I wait exactly one second, Unix time advances by exactly one second. Unix time can never go backward. False, false, false.
- Testing and Debugging in Machine Learning (Google) -- Testing and debugging machine learning systems differs significantly from testing and debugging traditional software. This course describes how, starting from debugging your model all the way to monitoring your pipeline in production.
