- Trade, Merchants, and the Lost Cities of the Bronze Age -- We analyze a large data set of commercial records produced by Assyrian merchants in the 19th Century BCE. Using the information collected from these records, we estimate a structural gravity model of long-distance trade in the Bronze Age. We use our structural gravity model to locate lost ancient cities. (via WaPo)
- Tech Ethics Curriculum -- a Google sheet of tech ethics courses, with pointers to syllabi.
- Session Replay Scripts (Ed Felton) -- lately, more and more sites use “session replay” scripts. These scripts record your keystrokes, mouse movements, and scrolling behavior, along with the entire contents of the pages you visit, and send them to third-party servers. Unlike typical analytics services that provide aggregate statistics, these scripts are intended for the recording and playback of individual browsing sessions, as if someone is looking over your shoulder. (via BoingBoing)
- RubiX -- Cache File System optimized for columnar formats and object stores.
