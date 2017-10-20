- Facebook Open Sources Race Detection -- RacerD has been running in production for 10 months on our Android codebase and has caught over 1,000 multi-threading issues that have been fixed by Facebook developers before the code reaches production. It has helped support the conversion of part of News Feed in Facebook's Android app from a single-threaded to a multi-threaded model. We're excited to say that RacerD is now open source, as a tool on top of our Infer static analysis platform, that will check for concurrency bugs in Java code that uses locks or @ThreadSafe annotations.
- Robert Scoble and Me (Quinn Norton) -- I checked in with the organizers after that to make sure I would still be invited again if I broke Robert Scoble’s nose for sexually assaulting me. They said sure. See also Sara's response.
- Edward -- a Turing-complete language for probabilistic programming.
- Wargames -- learn and practice security concepts in the form of fun-filled games.
