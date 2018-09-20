- CoC Beacon -- GoFundMe to get a SaaS product to provide project maintainers with a complete set of tools for managing their codes of conduct at all stages: setting up their enforcement teams, documenting their processes, reporting incidents, managing incident reports, forming consensus about enforcement decisions, and communicating clearly with reporters and offenders. I gave. (via BoingBoing)
- Decision Matrix -- like the Eisenhower important/urgent 2x2, this is a consequential/reversable 2x2. Nice.
- 2018 Festival of Maintenance -- well worth celebrating, as Why I am Not a Maker pointed out.
- Ambisonic 3D Microphones -- nifty tech that's useful for VR. MrRadar on Hacker News explains: It's basically the same concept as differential stereo encoding (where you record an R+L and R-L channel and use them to derive R and L, or just play the R+L channel for mono) extended to all three axis to create surround sound (so you have a sum channel, a horizontal difference channel, a vertical difference channel, and a depth difference channel). This was all developed in the 70s (and thus out of patent today) but abandoned for more direct means of encoding surround since it was more complex to process the signals for not much gain. Of course now with DSPs, the signal processing is much easier, and with VR there's suddenly a niche for it to fill since it fully preserves the 3D soundscape (unlike, e.g., 7.1 surround, which only records seven point sources at fixed positions).
Article image: Four short links