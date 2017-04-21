- PhotoScan -- really good explanation by Google of how they assemble a glare-free image from multiple shots at different angles.
- Climbing Out of Facebook's Reality Hole (Mat Honan) -- The problem with connecting everyone on the planet is that a lot of people are assholes. The issue with giving just anyone the ability to live broadcast to a billion people is that someone will use it to shoot up a school. You have to plan for these things. You have to build for the reality we live in, not the one we hope to create.
- Tarzan Robot (IEEE Spectrum) -- built by Georgia Tech, swings on wires.
- Tiny Care Terminal -- cute terminal app. (via Monica Dinculescu)
Article image: Four short links.