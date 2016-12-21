Four short links
  1. Gensim -- topic modeling in Python for humans.
  2. Datafication and Ideological Blindness -- Replacing strategy with metric optimization is stupid enough, but it’s even more dangerous for companies that choose the same metric as competitors.[...] A strategy is useless if your stronger competitor has the same strategy. Without differentiation there’s no advantage. Execution of the strategy matters, though.
  3. Listening Dolls -- the conversations that Cayla records are sent to servers at a company called Genesis, which makes the doll, and to another company called Nuance, which makes voice-recognition software for this any many other products. Nuance also has a database used by law enforcement and military and intelligence agencies that matches voiceprints.
  4. Partisan Bias in Factual Beliefs about Politics -- indications that partisanship decreases in the face of a cost for being wrong.
