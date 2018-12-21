- MIT TR: The China Issue -- from AI to landscaping, it's the state of big tech in China.
- Aggregated Knowledge From a Small Number of Debates Outperforms the Wisdom of Large Crowds -- what it says on the box. This is why I like the World Cafe Method of facilitating discussions.
- Wireguard for iOS -- a port of Wireguard VPN to the Apple mobile ecosystem.
- A Gameboy Supercomputer -- At a total of slightly over one billion frames per second, it is arguably the fastest 8-bit game console cluster in the world.
Article image: Four short links