- Expanding Fact Checking at Google -- We’re able to do this work because the fact check industry itself has grown. This starts the most interesting section of the post: G is part of joint projects to debunk myths around the French elections, and are funding a variety of projects around Europe.
- Simulated Universes (We Make Money Not Art) -- This year, a section of the exhibition of the GAMERZ festival was dedicated to the omnipresence of algorithms into our life. It was curated by artist, writer and otherwise brilliant cultural agitator Ewen Chardronnet. Summary of the different art projects, and Chardronnet's approach.
- Universal Radio Hacker -- software for investigating unknown wireless protocols. Features include hardware interfaces for common Software Defined Radios; easy demodulation of signals; assigning participants to keep overview of your data; customizable decodings to crack even sophisticated encodings like CC1101 data whitening; assign labels to reveal the logic of the protocol; fuzzing component to find security leaks; modulation support to inject the data back into the system.
- Fruit Fly Brain Hackathon 2017 -- This hackathon will feature the Fruit Fly Brain Observatory (FFBO) and its key components NeuroNLP and NeuroGFX. The former allows for exploring fruit fly brain data using plain English queries, and the latter facilitates the modeling and execution of such brain circuits. Brief tutorials will be given on the usage of the FFBO as well as developing new tools/features in FFBO.
