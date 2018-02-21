Four short links
Four short links
  1. Fonts for Complex Data -- good advice. They even have a section for legal small print! (A non-designer’s first impulse is often to reach for a condensed typeface, on the principle that narrower letters take up less space. Yet, it’s almost always a better option to make the counter-intuitive choice of a wider typeface, and to set the type in a smaller size with tighter leading. Wider letters have more comfortable proportions, they’re more generously spaced, and they have more ample counters, collectively making them the more legible choice.)
  2. CloudMapper -- generates network diagrams of Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments and displays them via your browser. It helps you understand visually what exists in your accounts and identify possible network misconfigurations.
  3. Technological Unemployment -- This is my attempt to figure out what economists and experts think so I can understand the issue, and I’m writing it down to speed your going through the same process. An excellent starting point.
  4. How Technology Is Designed to Bring Out the Worst in Us -- Technology feels disempowering because we haven’t built it around an honest view of human nature.
Article image: Four short links