- Fonts for Complex Data -- good advice. They even have a section for legal small print! (A non-designer’s first impulse is often to reach for a condensed typeface, on the principle that narrower letters take up less space. Yet, it’s almost always a better option to make the counter-intuitive choice of a wider typeface, and to set the type in a smaller size with tighter leading. Wider letters have more comfortable proportions, they’re more generously spaced, and they have more ample counters, collectively making them the more legible choice.)
- CloudMapper -- generates network diagrams of Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments and displays them via your browser. It helps you understand visually what exists in your accounts and identify possible network misconfigurations.
- Technological Unemployment -- This is my attempt to figure out what economists and experts think so I can understand the issue, and I’m writing it down to speed your going through the same process. An excellent starting point.
- How Technology Is Designed to Bring Out the Worst in Us -- Technology feels disempowering because we haven’t built it around an honest view of human nature.
Article image: Four short links