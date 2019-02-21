- Nike Just Bricked Its Self-Lacing Shoes by Accident -- Android users are experiencing problems. The bug reports (left in app comments) are classic 21C This Is Not The Cyberpunk Future I Was Promised. The first software update for the shoe threw an error while updating, bricking the right shoe. [...] Also, app says left shoe is already connected to another device whenever I try to reinstall and start over.
- simdjson -- Parsing gigabytes of JSON per second.
- MobileJazz Company Handbook -- they're remote-first, and this talks about how they do it.
- Dirty Data, Bad Predictions: How Civil Rights Violations Impact Police Data, Predictive Policing Systems, and Justice -- Deploying predictive policing systems in jurisdictions with extensive histories of unlawful police practices presents elevated risks that dirty data will lead to flawed, biased, and unlawful predictions which in turn risk perpetuating additional harm via feedback loops throughout the criminal justice system. Thus, for any jurisdiction where police have been found to engage in such practices, the use of predictive policing in any context must be treated with skepticism and mechanisms for the public to examine and reject such systems are imperative.
Article image: Four short links