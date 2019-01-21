- Applying Programming Language Research Ideas to Transform Spreadsheets (Microsoft) -- an Excel cell can now contain a first-class record, linked to external data sources. And ordinary Excel formulas can now compute array values, that “spill” into adjacent cells (dynamic arrays). There is more to come: we have a working version of full, higher-order, lexically scoped lambdas (and let-expressions) in Excel’s formula language and we are prototyping sheet-defined functions and full nesting of array values.
- Darkstar: A Xerox Star Emulator -- this blog post describes the journey of building the emulator for this historic system. From the good folks at the Living Computer Museum in Seattle.
- AI for Social Good Impact Challenge -- $25M pool, $500K-$2M for 1-3 years. If you are selected to receive a grant, the standard grant agreement will require any intellectual property created with grant funding from Google be made available for free to the public under a permissive open source license.
- Decidim -- free open source participatory democracy for cities and organizations.
