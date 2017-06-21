- CTO Advice -- When hiring candidates, ask for their operating manual. Tell candidates: “Imagine you're a robot. What does your manual say under 'ideal operating conditions.'” Once they answer, follow-up with this question: “What does the 'warning label' say?” You're likely to get insightful, unpredictable, and humorous answers in this very low-lift way of gauging self-awareness and revealing personality. Lots of really good advice.
- pdfx -- a script that pulls citations and references out of a PDF, downloads those references, even pulls the text out of the paper.
- Google Releases New BeyondCorp Paper -- their corporate identity and access system, which lets them distrust even their internal network. Nice.
- Why Your Encrypted Database Is Not Secure -- Encrypted databases, a popular approach to protecting data from compromised database management systems (DBMS’s), use abstract threat models that capture neither realistic databases, nor realistic attack scenarios.
Article image: Four short links.