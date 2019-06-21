- Private Join and Compute (Google) -- This functionality allows two users, each holding an input file, to privately compute the sum of associated values for records that have common identifiers. (via Wired)
- PyRobot -- from CMU and Facebook. PyRobot is a framework and ecosystem that enables AI researchers and students to get up and running with a robot in just a few hours, without specialized knowledge of the hardware or of details such as device drivers, control, and planning.
- PartNet -- a consistent, large-scale data set of 3D objects annotated with fine-grained, instance-level, and hierarchical 3D part information. Our data set consists of 573,585 part instances over 26,671 3D models covering 24 object categories. This data set enables and serves as a catalyst for many tasks such as shape analysis, dynamic 3D scene modeling and simulation, affordance analysis, and others. (via IEEE Spectrum )
- Self-Supervised Learning (Andrew Zisserman) -- 122 slides, very readable, about learning from images, from video, and from video with sound.
