- Wiping Out Crime -- face scanners in Beijing public toilets to ration out toilet paper.
- Video Course in TLA+ -- Leslie Lamport's course on his specification language.
- Humans of Simulated New York -- somewhere in the simulation, a data structure skims Four Short Links and thinks "that's just silly." The model presented in this paper experiments with a comprehensive simulant agent in order to provide an exploratory platform in which simulation modelers may try alternative scenarios and participation in policy decision-making.
- Open Source Motorcycle -- putting the forks back in ... no, I can't just do it. I'm sorry.
