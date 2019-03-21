- Email Newsletters: The New Social Media (NYT) -- “With newsletters, we can rebuild all of the direct connections to people we lost when the social web came along.”
- Scientists Rise Up Against Statistical Significance (Nature) -- want to replace p-values with confidence intervals, which are easier to interpret without special training. Sample intro to p-values and confidence intervals.
- Cutter -- A Qt and C++ GUI for radare2 reverse engineering framework. Its goal is making an advanced, customizable, and FOSS reverse-engineering platform while keeping the user experience in mind. Cutter is created by reverse engineers for reverse engineers.
- Computer Latency at a Human Scale -- if a CPU cycle is 1 second, then SSD I/O takes 1.5-4 days, and rotational disk I/O takes 1-9 months. Also in the Hacker News thread, human-scale storage: if a byte is a letter, then a 4kb page of memory is 1 sheet of paper, a 256kb L2 cache is a 64-page binder on the desk, and a 1TB SSD is a warehouse of books.
Article image: Four short links