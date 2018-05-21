- John Preskill on Quantum Computing -- That’s what we mean by quantum entanglement. Information stored in those correlations that you can’t see when you look at the parts one at a time.
- The Internet of Trash -- The United Nations found that people generated 44.7 million metric tons of e-waste globally in 2016, and expects that to grow to 52.2 million metric tons by 2021. And behind the word "e-waste" lies some truly heinous chemicals that you want to keep out of your food supply chain.
- Artificial Senses -- visualizes sensor data of the machines that surround us to develop an understanding of how they experience the world.
- Inside printf -- a sweet "powers of 10" style dig into how a call to printf results in things displayed on the screen.
