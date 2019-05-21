- Computational Socioeconomics -- In this review, we will make a brief manifesto about a new interdisciplinary research field named Computational Socioeconomics, followed by a detailed introduction about data resources, computational tools, data-driven methods, theoretical models, and novel applications at multiple resolutions—including the quantification of global economic inequality and complexity, the map of regional industrial structure and urban perception, the estimation of individual socioeconomic status and demographic, and the real-time monitoring of emergent events.
- Microsoft Applying AI to Entire Developer Lifecycle -- Microsoft looks at three different types of code when gathering data: source code—logic and markup (e.g., structure, logic, declarations, comments, variables), distinct learning from public, org, and personal repositories; metadata—interactions (e.g., pull requests, bugs/tickets, codeflow), telemetry (e.g., diagnostics for your app, profiling, etc.); and adjacent sources—documentation, tutorials, and samples; discussion forums (e.g., StackOverflow, Teams / Slack).
- Report from the AMP Advisory Committee Meeting -- We heard, several times, that publishers don't like AMP. They feel forced to use it because otherwise they don't get into Google's news carousel—right at the top of the search results.
- Social Media’s Enduring Effect on Adolescent Life Satisfaction (PNAS) -- We found that social media use is not, in and of itself, a strong predictor of life satisfaction across the adolescent population. Instead, social media effects are nuanced, small at best, reciprocal over time, gender specific, and contingent on analytic methods.
