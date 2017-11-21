- Scrollama -- a modern and lightweight JavaScript library for scrollytelling. (via Nathan Yau)
- Dangers of the Decompiler -- a sampling of anti-decompilation techniques.
- An On-device Deep Neural Network for Face Detection (Apple) -- how the face unlock works, roughly at "technical blog post" levels of complexity.
- GitHub Security Alerts -- With your dependency graph enabled, we’ll now notify you when we detect a vulnerability in one of your dependencies and suggest known fixes from the GitHub community.
