- Black Mirror Brainstorms (Aaron Lewis) -- In light of the latest FB scandal, here's my proposal for replacing Design Sprints: "Black Mirror Brainstorms." A workshop in which you create a Black Mirror episode. The plot must revolve around misuse of your team's product. See Casey Fiesler's Black Mirror, Light Mirror, which I've linked to before on 4SL.
- Toolkit Navigator -- A compendium of toolkits for public sector innovation and transformation, curated by OPSI and our partners around the world.
- Conjure -- Palantir's open source simple but opinionated toolchain for defining APIs once and generating client/server interfaces in multiple languages. For more, read the blog post.
- Hardware Effects -- this repository demonstrates various hardware effects that can degrade application performance in surprising ways and that may be very hard to explain without knowledge of the low-level CPU and OS architecture. For each effect I try to create a proof of concept program that is as small as possible so it can be understood easily. How full stack ARE you?
Article image: Four short links