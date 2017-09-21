- Additive Synthetic Muscles -- electrically-actuated high stress, high strain, low density, 3D-printable muscles.
- teleport -- modern SSH that groks bastion hosts, certificates, and more.
- Anatomy of a Kickstarter -- It is possible to outsource much of the Kickstarter process, including copywriting, fulfilment, customer support and marketing. I treated the whole process as a learning experience and set aside 50% of my time for three months to appreciate its nuances from start to finish, with a hard-stop due to other commitments. Post-Kickstarter I committed another three months over the following year to deliver experiences such as the expedition to Afghanistan and stretch goals. BackerKit was the obvious candidate to outsource operations to, but was rejected for violating the no-asshole rule: they were tone-deaf, evasive on responding to cost estimates, and nagging in a way that only organisations that live and die by CRM systems can be.
- rune.js -- a JavaScript library for programming graphic design systems with SVG in both the browser or node.js.
