- Something is Rotten in the Linux Foundation (Val Aurora) -- Linux Foundation sponsors should demand that the Linux Foundation release all former employees from their non-disparagement agreements, then interview them one-on-one, without anyone currently working at the foundation present. At a minimum, the sponsors should insist on seeing a complete list of ex-employee NDAs and all funds paid to them during and after their tenure. If current Linux Foundation management balks at doing even that, well, won’t that be interesting?
- Deequ -- unit tests for data.
- If Software is Eating the World, What Will Come Out the Other End? (John Battelle) -- So far, it’s mostly shit. More rhetoric than depth, but 10/10 for rhetoric. You start a frame, you'd better be prepared to end it.
- 25 Years of Wired's Predictions (Wired) -- always ask yourself "what reward does this predictor get for making a good prediction?" In the case of people who write in magazines: a cent a word or so. In the case of Michael Crichton, who proclaimed in the fourth issue that “it is likely that what we now understand as the mass media will be gone within 10 years—vanished, without a trace.” he didn't even need the paycheck. (For good reading on predictions, try Superforecasting by Phil Tetlock.
