- Spacesheet -- Interactive Latent Space Exploration through a Spreadsheet Interface. (via Flowing Data)
- Tchap -- the French government's open source secure encrypted chat tool, built off the open source Riot. (via ZDNet)
- Sandboxed API -- Google open-sourced their tool for automatically generating sandboxes for C/C++ libraries. (via Google Blog)
- Industrial Robot Sales Flat (Robohub) -- It was only up 1% over 2017. Important note: No information was given about service and field robotics. (which may well be booming)
Article image: Four short links