- Commons Clause -- a condition added to existing open source software licenses to create a new, combined software license.
- vTaiwan (MIT TR) -- the simple but ingenious system Taiwan uses to crowdsource its laws.
- Power USB Devices Over Ethernet -- cute!
- Fairness Without Demographics (Paper a Day) -- After showing that representation disparity and disparity amplification are serious issues with the current status quo, the authors go on to introduce a method based on distributionally robust optimization (DRO) which can can control the worst-case risk.
