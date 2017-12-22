- Robot Drummer Posts Pictures of Jam Sessions on Facebook -- "This particular research sought to examine whether the relationships that were initially developed face-to-face, but under lab conditions, could be extended to the more open, but virtual, realm of social media." Answer: not so much. Making friends is still hard for robots.
- Politeness (Matt Webb) -- Makes me wonder what a similar benevolent, positive philosophy -- pointing inwards at the self and outwards at society -- would be nowadays, and what new modes of interaction it could draw on. The internet I suppose. But how. This is one of the great challenges of our time.
- The Augmented Commons: How Augmented Reality Aids Agile Self-Organization -- We provide examples from existing AR applications and conceptualize how AR strengthens self-organization and enables polycentric loci of private governance to emerge, what we call agile self-organization. Examples include information-enhancing overlays, automatic language translation, individualizing and privatizing the provision of personal and worker safety, reducing emergency response times, and enriching education with overlays and holograms. We conclude that AR technologies could erode traditional policy rationales for intervention and allow private governance to take hold and flourish in situations where it has traditionally had difficulty doing so. (via Marginal Revolution)
- Open Paperless -- Open source software for scanning, indexing, and archiving paper documents. Could be a useful starting point if you wanted to build something in this space.
