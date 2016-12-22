Four short links.
  1. A Brainless Slime That Shares Memories by Fusing -- but enough about Silicon Valley, here's some science.
  2. When Null Hypothesis Significance Testing is Unsuitable for Research: A Reassessment (John Ioannidis) -- Null hypothesis significance testing (NHST) has several shortcomings that are likely contributing factors behind the widely debated replication crisis of psychology, cognitive neuroscience, and biomedical science in general. We review these shortcomings and suggest that, after about 60 years of negative experience, NHST should no longer be the default, dominant statistical practice of all biomedical and psychological research.
  3. Learning from a Year of Breaches -- This year’s incidents involving APT groups notably focused their attacks directly on employee’s personal emails and endpoints. Whether they show up at the office with their personal devices won’t matter if they’re sharing credentials or access tokens on personal accounts and devices, or accessing corporate accounts from home.
  4. Deploying AWS with Terraform and Shell Scripts -- an 18F one-day training class. (via Jez Humble)
Nat Torkington

Nat Torkington has been active in web development since the early days of the web. He wrote the bestselling Perl Cookbook, and chaired conferences for O'Reilly Media for a decade. During his time at O'Reilly Media, Nat was an editor and then became a trend-spotter for the O'Reilly Radar group, identifying the topics to build events and books around. He has worked in areas as diverse as networking, publishing, science, edtech, and NLP. He now lives in New Zealand, where he runs Kiwi Foo Camp and helps startups grow.