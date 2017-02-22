- Why We're Suspicious of Immediate Feedback -- Simmons and Cope (1993) found that students were more likely to use procedural strategies like trial and error in a condition of immediate feedback than a condition of delayed feedback.
- The Post-Human World (The Atlantic) -- interview with Yuval Harari, whose Sapiens was so damn good. My nephew and these children got into a bit of a fight because they were trying to capture the same invisible creatures. It seemed strange to me. But these Pokémon were very real to the children. And then it hit me: This is just like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict! You have two sides fighting over something that I cannot see. I look at the stones of buildings in Jerusalem and I just see stones. But Christians, Jews, and Muslims who look at the same stones see a holy city. It’s their imagination, but they are willing to kill for it. That’s virtual reality, too.
- APL in R -- and you thought R was hard to learn.
- Manifestos and Monopolies -- In this brave new world, power comes not from production, not from distribution, but from controlling consumption: all markets will be demand driven; the extent to which they already are is a function of how digitized they have become.
