- Matrix -- an open standard for interoperable, decentralized, real-time communication over IP. (via LWN)
- RAMSES -- Rendering Architecture for Multi-Screen EnvironmentS: It implements a distributed system for rendering 3D content with a focus on bandwidth and resource efficiency.
- htrace.sh -- a shell script for http/https troubleshooting and profiling. It's also a simple wrapper script around several open source security tools.
- Early Adopter -- a Valentine's Day sci-fi short story by Kevin Bankston, and it's very good. (via Cory Doctorow)
