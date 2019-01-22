- Teaching Data Science with Puzzles (Irene Steves) -- genius! The repo has the puzzles in an R project.
- Why Don't People Use Formal Methods? -- a really good introduction to the field and current challenges. And entertainingly written: Proofs are hard. Obnoxiously hard. “Quit programming and join the circus” hard. Surprisingly, formal code proofs are often more rigorous than the proofs most mathematicians write! Mathematics is a very creative activity with a definite answer that’s only valid if you show your work. Creativity, formalism, and computers are a bad combination.
- Photo Sketching: Inferring Contour Drawings from Images -- the examples in the paper are impressive.
- History of Teaching Machines (Audrey Watters) -- a bit of context for the ZOMG APPS WILL SAVE EDUCATION mania.
Article image: Four short links