- Machine Learning and Coresets for Automated Real-Time Video Segmentation of Laparoscopic and Robot-Assisted Surgery -- they automatically split video into segments and identify representative frames for each segment, using coresets. (Google helpfully corrected my "mit coresets" search to "with corsets," but I'll let you find your own interesting links there.)
- The Password Reset MitM Attack -- has a great checklist at the end, which will help you get your password reset process right. (via Adrian Colyer)
- Extent of Ukrainian Hacks (Wired) -- A hacker army has systematically undermined practically every sector of Ukraine: media, finance, transportation, military, politics, energy. Wave after wave of intrusions have deleted data, destroyed computers, and in some cases paralyzed organizations’ most basic functions. “You can’t really find a space in Ukraine where there hasn’t been an attack,” says Kenneth Geers, a NATO ambassador who focuses on cybersecurity. In a public statement in December, Ukraine’s president, Petro Poroshenko, reported that there had been 6,500 cyberattacks on 36 Ukrainian targets in just the previous two months. You know how most intrusions in your country aren't reported? Imagine if those intrusions were used to shut down the organization in question: that's Ukraine.
- Mysterious Google Glass Updates -- "XE23" is the new firmware version, the first such update in nearly three years. In addition to the usual "bug fixes and performance improvements," Glass can now make use of paired Bluetooth input devices, like keyboards and mice. Android Police actually dusted off a unit and got the new firmware up and running, discovering that you'll actually get a mouse cursor on the unit if you pair a mouse.
Article image: Four short links.