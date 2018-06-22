- A Supervised Approach To The Interpretation Of Imperative To-Do Lists -- While there has been work in the area of personal assistants for to-do tasks, no work has focused on classifying user intention and information extraction as we do. We show that our methods perform well across two corpora that span sub-domains, one of which we released. It's rare to find a data type that hasn't had a lot of NLP work done on it.
- The U.S. Startup is Disappearing -- While companies that were less than two years old made up about 13% of all companies in 1985, they only accounted for 8% in 2014. Ruh roh, says Schumpeter Doo.
- Deep Learning Project Reports and Posters -- nifty selection of projects from these Stanford undergrads. I'm struck by how diverse and interesting the projects are, yet from a 200-level course.
- Generalized Data Structure Synthesis (Adrian Colyer) -- Many systems have a few key data structures at their heart. Finding correct and efficient implementations for these data structures is not always easy. Today’s paper introduces Cozy (https://cozy.uwplse.org), which can handle this task for you, given a high-level specification of the state, queries, and update operations that need to be supported. I'm all about software writing software, or at least making life easier for those people who write software.
