- W3C Enabling Suing Researchers (BoingBoing) -- your periodic reminder that the W3C is captured by the enemies of open.
- 2038 Just 21 Years Away (LWN) -- an update on work to ease the 2038 problem. 2038 is my retirement insurance policy. [T]he point in early 2038 when 32-bit time_t values can no longer represent times correctly is now less than 21 years away. That may seem like a long time, but the relatively long life cycle of many embedded systems means that some systems deployed today will still be in service when that deadline hits.
- Visual Guide to What's New in Swagger 3.0 -- Swagger is a sweet way to define and document an API. I do like the side-by-side diffs showing old and new ways to do things, as a good way to communicate changes.
- Getting Started with Javascript Bundling and Webpack (YouTube) -- In this talk from nz.js(con), Tanya Grey teaches basic bundling, and this functions as a good walk through the mysterious world of Javascript tooling ... all those things you need to Do The Javascripts Goodly, those packages with names like "grunt," "gulp," and "browserify."
