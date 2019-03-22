- XAI -- An explainability toolbox for machine learning. Follows the Ethical Institute for AI & Machine Learning's 8 principles.
- The Producer Playbook -- Guidelines and best practices for producers and project managers.
- Repl.it Adds Graphics -- PyGame in the browser, in fast turnaround time.
- ScanCode Toolkit -- detects licenses, copyrights, package manifests and dependencies, and more by scanning code ... to discover and inventory open source and third-party packages used in your code.
