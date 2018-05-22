- Your Professional Growth Questionnaire (Rands) -- The following is a set of questions I think you should ask yourself multiple times a year. Furthermore, I recommending writing your answers to these questions so that you can review your answers at a later date because how your answers change over time is as interesting as your answers.
- 113 Mental Models -- 23. Tendency to Want to Do Something (Fight/Flight, Intervention, Demonstration of Value, etc.). We might term this Boredom Syndrome: most humans have the tendency to need to act, even when their actions are not needed. We also tend to offer solutions even when we do not have enough knowledge to solve the problem. Familiar to programmers the world over.
- Playing Battleships Over BGP -- this is frivolous fun. I love it.
- Open Policy Agent -- a general-purpose policy engine that helps solve use cases ranging from authorization and admission control to resource placement. OPA provides greater flexibility and expressiveness than hard-coded service logic or ad-hoc domain-specific languages and comes with powerful tooling to help you get started. Open source from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.
