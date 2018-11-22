- XOXO 2018 Videos -- playlist of talks from XOXO 2018. (via BoingBoing)
- Learn Git Branching -- visual!
- Post-REST (Tim Bray) -- musings on what might replace REST in different parts of the current world of web services.
- Projects -- list of practical projects that anyone can solve in any programming language, divided into categories according to what the project will exercise your knowledge of—e.g., Files, Data Structures, Threading, etc. Good for teachers looking for ideas.
