- WebPerl -- run Perl in the browser, via WebAssembly and EmScripten. PerlMonks discussion. (via Hacker News)
- Pharo -- a pure object-oriented programming language and a powerful environment focused on simplicity and immediate feedback (think IDE and OS rolled into one). SmallTalk's ideas are ready for a comeback!
- Type-Driven Program Synthesis -- The talk will present two applications of type-driven synthesis. The first one is a tool called Synquid, which creates recursive functional programs from scratch given a refinement type as input. Synquid is the first synthesizer powerful enough to automatically discover programs that manipulate complex data structures, such as balanced trees and propositional formulas. The second application is a language called Lifty, which uses type-driven synthesis to repair information flow leaks. In Lifty, the programmer specifies expressive information flow policies by annotating the sources of sensitive data with refinement types, and the compiler automatically inserts access checks necessary to enforce these policies across the code.
- Raster Vision -- open source framework for deep learning on satellite and aerial imagery.
