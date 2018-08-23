- Visualizing Toxicity in Twitter Conversations -- The project started with an initial design discussion in which we all agreed it would be cool to somehow visualize Twitter conversations as natural looking trees, where replies form branches and the more toxic the reply, the more withered the branch would look. At this point, I had no idea how I’d even approach rendering a withered tree, but it sounded like a fun experiment so I said I’d look into it and do my best.
- Rubrics for Engineering Role -- I love rubrics and ladders, and this combination would make me very happy.
- Mozilla's New Openness, Science, and Tech Policy Fellows -- interesting mix of projects and people.
- The Commons Clause Will Destroy Open Source -- the Commons Clause doesn’t present a solution for supporting open source software. It presents a framework for turning open source software into proprietary software. My take: open source is most valuable when it's free. Limiting freedom (including freedom to sell) limits the usefulness of the software. Create more value than you capture!
