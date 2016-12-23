Four short links
  1. Superintelligence: The Idea That Eats Smart People (Maciej Ceglowski) -- Maciej lays it down. It's all my favorite part. Read it.
  2. Principles -- a hedge-fund manager's principles for life. I've been writing down my own view of How Life Works, so it was interesting to see similarities and differences.
  3. VR Resources -- designer resources from Facebook, tailored to VR. License doesn't permit their use in finished products, only in designer mockups.
  4. Interactive Dynamic Video -- MIT research: identify small motions, from there figure out the degrees of freedom and waveform, and then let you distort accordingly. Impressive video, and stay to the end for dancing.
Nat Torkington

Nat Torkington has been active in web development since the early days of the web. He wrote the bestselling Perl Cookbook, and chaired conferences for O'Reilly Media for a decade. During his time at O'Reilly Media, Nat was an editor and then became a trend-spotter for the O'Reilly Radar group, identifying the topics to build events and books around. He has worked in areas as diverse as networking, publishing, science, edtech, and NLP. He now lives in New Zealand, where he runs Kiwi Foo Camp and helps startups grow.