- Superintelligence: The Idea That Eats Smart People (Maciej Ceglowski) -- Maciej lays it down. It's all my favorite part. Read it.
- Principles -- a hedge-fund manager's principles for life. I've been writing down my own view of How Life Works, so it was interesting to see similarities and differences.
- VR Resources -- designer resources from Facebook, tailored to VR. License doesn't permit their use in finished products, only in designer mockups.
- Interactive Dynamic Video -- MIT research: identify small motions, from there figure out the degrees of freedom and waveform, and then let you distort accordingly. Impressive video, and stay to the end for dancing.
