- Make Arduino and Raspberry Pi Humble Bundle -- cornucopia of great Make books.
- Nuts and Bolts: An Encryption Primer (Ed Felten) -- a straightforward introduction to encryption, as it is implemented in modern systems, at a level of detail suitable for policy discussions. No prior background on encryption or data security is assumed.
- Social Media Needs a Travel Mode (Maciej Ceglowski) -- We need a 'trip mode' for social media sites that reduces our contact list and history to a minimal subset of what the site normally offers. Not only would such a feature protect people forced to give their passwords at the border, but it would mitigate the many additional threats to privacy they face when they use their social media accounts away from home.
- Google API Design Guide -- a general design guide for networked APIs. It has been used inside Google since 2014 and is the guide we follow when designing Cloud APIs and other Google APIs. It is shared here to inform outside developers and to make it easier for us all to work together.
