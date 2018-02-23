- Preparing for Malicious Uses of AI -- a new paper that urges us to acknowledge AI's dual-use nature; learn from cybersecurity; broaden the discussion.
- YC's Series A Diligence Checklist -- a very useful guide.
- So You Think You Have a Power Law, Isn't That Special? -- Lots of distributions give you straight-ish lines on a log-log plot. Abusing linear regression makes the baby Gauss cry. Use maximum likelihood to estimate the scaling exponent. Use goodness of fit to estimate where the scaling region begins. Use a goodness-of-fit test to check goodness of fit. Use Vuong's test to check alternatives, and be prepared for disappointment. Ask yourself whether you really care.
- OWASP Automated Threat Handbook -- provides actionable information and resources to help defend against automated threats to web applications.
