- Zero-Shot Transfer Across 93 Languages (Facebook) -- we have significantly expanded and enhanced our LASER (Language-Agnostic SEntence Representations) toolkit. We are now open-sourcing our work, making LASER the first successful exploration of massively multilingual sentence representations to be shared publicly with the NLP community. The toolkit now works with more than 90 languages, written in 28 different alphabets.
- Formally Verified Software in the Real World (CACM) -- This was not the first autonomous flight of the AH-6, dubbed the Unmanned Little Bird (ULB); it had been doing them for years. This time, however, the aircraft was subjected to mid-flight cyber attacks. The central mission computer was attacked by rogue camera software as well as by a virus delivered through a compromised USB stick that had been inserted during maintenance. The attack compromised some subsystems but could not affect the safe operation of the aircraft.
- The Linux of Social Media: How LiveJournal Pioneered Then Lost Web Blogging -- “We were always saying we were fighting for the users, that we would run everything by the community before we did anything,” says Mark Smith, a software engineer who worked on LiveJournal and became the co-creator of Dreamwidth. “Well, as it turns out, when you do that, you end up with the community telling you they want everything to stay the same, forever."
- Monica -- open source personal CRM. Monica helps you organize the social interactions with your loved ones.
