- State Sponsored Trolling (Institute For The Future) -- authoritarians around the world have mastered social media. Bloomberg did some great follow-up work on the IFTF report. (via Cory Doctorow)
- Public Resource Wins Right to Publish Standards Used in Law -- The question in this case is whether private organizations whose standards have been incorporated by reference can invoke copyright and trademark law to prevent the unauthorized copying and distribution of their works. [...] Because the district court erred in its application of both fair use doctrines, we reverse and remand, leaving for another day the far thornier question of whether standards retain their copyright after they are incorporated by reference into law.
- Explorable Explanations -- explanations and simulators for things to help you learn them. Regular readers will know I'm a huge fan of simulations as learning tools.
- Wormholy -- debug network iOS apps from within the app: Add it to your project, and that's all! Shake your device or your simulator and Wormholy will appear. In case, for whatever reason, the Charles proxy doesn't do it for you.
Article image: Four short links