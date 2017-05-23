- TensorFlow Cookbook Code -- code from Nick McClure's TensorFlow Machine Learning Cookbook.
- How I Welcome Newcomers (Dan Meyer) -- he has a Chrome extension to highlight newbie tweeters in math chats, so he can give them a warm welcome. What a great idea!
- Supreme Court Smacks Down Venue Shopping for Patent Cases -- huzzah, those pricks in the Eastern District of Texas get what they deserve. More than 40% of all patent lawsuits are filed in East Texas. Of those, 90% are brought by "patent trolls," according to a study published in a Stanford Law School journal.
- Face Classification -- Real-time face detection and emotion/gender classification using fer2013/imdb data sets with a keras CNN model and openCV.
Article image: Four short links.