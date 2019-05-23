- Few-Shot Adversarial Learning of Realistic Neural Talking Head Models -- astonishing work, where you can essentially do deep-fakes from one or two photos. See the YouTube clip for amazing footage of it learning from historical photos and even a painting. (via Dmitry Ulyanov)
- Basis Universal GPU Texture Codec -- open source codec for a super-compressed image file format that can be quickly transcoded to something ready for GPUs. See this Hacker News comment for a very readable explanation of why it's important for game developers.
- Serenity -- open source OS for x86 machines, which seems like Unix with Windows 98 UI.
- The ML Test Score: A Rubric for ML Production Readiness and Technical Debt Reduction -- We present a rubric as a set of 28 actionable tests, and offer a scoring system to measure how ready for production a given machine learning system is. With an implementation in Excel.
