- The Art of Fuzzing -- demos here.
- Clustering of Time Series is Meaningless -- clusters extracted from these time series are forced to obey a certain constraint that is pathologically unlikely to be satisfied by any data set, and because of this, the clusters extracted by any clustering algorithm are essentially random. While this constraint can be intuitively demonstrated with a simple illustration and is simple to prove, it has never appeared in the literature.
- Run the First Edition of Unix via Docker -- In this article, you'll see how to run a PDP-11 simulator through Docker to interact with Unix as it was back in 1972. (via Simon Willison)
- Failing Well -- “What we’re trying to teach is that failure is not a bug of learning; it’s the feature,” said Rachel Simmons, a leadership development specialist in Smith’s Wurtele Center for Work and Life.
Article image: Four short links