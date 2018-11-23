- Chinese iPhone Users are Poor -- The Shanghai-based firm also found that most iPhone users are unmarried females aged between 18 and 34, who graduated with just a high school certificate and earn a monthly income of below 3,000 yuan (HK$3,800). They are perceived to be part of a group known as the “invisible poor”—those who do not look as poor as their financial circumstances.
- eDEX-UI -- a fullscreen desktop application resembling a sci-fi computer interface, heavily inspired from DEX-UI and the TRON Legacy movie effects. It runs the shell of your choice in a real terminal and displays live information about your system. It was made to be used on large touchscreens but will work nicely on a regular desktop computer or perhaps a tablet PC or one of those funky 360° laptops with touchscreens.
- evilginx2 -- a man-in-the-middle attack framework used for phishing login credentials along with session cookies, which in turn allows one to bypass 2-factor authentication protection.
- Some Notes About HTTP/3 (Errata Security) -- QUIC is really more of a new version of TCP (TCP/2???) than a new version of HTTP (HTTP/3). It doesn't really change what HTTP/2 does so much as change how the transport works. Therefore, my comments below are focused on transport issues rather than HTTP issues.
