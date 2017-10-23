- Real-world Web Performance Budgets (Alex Russell) -- JavaScript is the single most expensive part of any page in ways that are a function of both network capacity and device speed. For developers and decision-makers with fast phones on fast networks, this is a double-whammy of hidden costs. [...] 45% of mobile connections occur over 2G worldwide. 75% of connections occur on either 2G or 3G
- Fact Checks -- If you have a web page that reviews a claim made by others, you can include a ClaimReview structured data element on your web page. This element enables Google Search results to show a summarized version of your fact check when your page appears in search results for that claim.
- Reform -- a portable personal computer that you can: repair by yourself with parts from the hardware store or 3D printing; thoroughly understand on any level; take apart, modify, and upgrade without regret; adapt to your tastes and use cases, staying with you for many years.
- GE's New Performance Reviews -- The company got rid of formal, forced ranking around 10 years ago. But now, GE’s in the middle of a far bigger shift. It’s abandoning formal annual reviews and its legacy performance management system for its 300,000-strong workforce over the next couple of years, instead opting for a less regimented system of more frequent feedback via an app. For some employees, in smaller experimental groups, there won’t be any numerical rankings whatsoever. [...] There’s an emphasis on coaching throughout, and the tone is unrelentingly positive. The app forces users to categorize feedback in one of two forms: to continue doing something, or to consider changing something. (via Next:Economy newsletter)
