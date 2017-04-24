- Bringing IoT to Sports Analytics (Adrian Colyer) -- IoT + cricket, two great tastes ... You might initially think that gyroscopes and accelerometers would be great for [spin tracking]: but gyroscopes can only cope with spins up to about 5rps (while professional bowlers can generate spin of over 30rps), and gravity is not measured in accelerometers during free-fall. This leaves magnetometers.
- Book Recommendations by TED 2017 Speakers -- a good and diverse list. Thankfully, they're not all "Mindfulness Sales Techniques of the Renaissance: A Historic Look at Believing in Yourself for Happiness and Profit" type of bollocks.
- Ten Breakthrough Technologies for 2017 (MIT TR) -- the good news is: some of them are hard to turn into advertising business models! They are: reversing paralysis, self-driving trucks, paying with your face, practical quantum computers, the 360-degree selfie, hot solar cells, Gene Therapy 2.0, the cell atlas, botnets of things, and reinforcement learning.
- How I Lead 4 Years of Computer Engineering -- Life is like a real-time strategy game. It's great to know beforehand how others played it when they were at your situation. In this short post, I'm summing up scenarios I faced, decisions I made, and their outcomes during four years of computer engineering.
Article image: Four short links.