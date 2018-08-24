- Scheduling Notebooks -- we’re currently in the process of migrating all 10,000 of the scheduled jobs running on the Netflix Data Platform to use notebook-based execution.
- Fusion: A Collaborative Robotic Telepresence Parasite That Lives on Your Back -- I'm in favor of any telepresence system that lets me remotely punch people.
- 100 Days of ML Code -- tutorials, open sourced.
- Fact Sheet for AI (IBM) -- Fairness, safety, reliability, explainability, robustness, accountability—we all agree they are critical. Yet, to achieve trust in AI, making progress on these issues will not be enough; it must be accompanied by the ability to measure and communicate the performance levels of a system on each of these dimensions. One way to accomplish this would be to provide such information via SDoCs or factsheets for AI services.
Article image: Four short links