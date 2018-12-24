- Solving Murder with Prolog -- if THIS was the motivating example for Prolog, I'd have taken to it a lot sooner! I love those logic puzzle books.
- The Machine Learning Race is Really a Data Race (MIT Sloan Review) -- Organizations that hope to make AI a differentiator need to draw from alternative data sets—ones they may have to create themselves.
- Photo Wakeup: 3-D Character Animation from a Single Photo -- this is incredible work. Watch the video if nothing else.
- Etcher -- Flash OS images to SD cards and USB drives, safely and easily. Open source.
