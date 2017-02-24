- Apple's SSAFE DRM -- development notes from a 1979-80 anti-piracy project, discovered in an interesting fashion. (via BoingBoing)
- Prophet -- open source forecasting procedure implemented in Python and R. It is fast and provides completely automated forecasts that can be tuned by hand by data scientists and analysts. From Facebook. (via Sean Taylor)
- Perspective API -- an API that makes it easier to host better conversations. The API uses machine learning models to score the perceived impact a comment might have on a conversation. Developers and publishers can use this score to give real-time feedback to commenters or help moderators do their job, or allow readers to more easily find relevant information, as illustrated in two experiments below. We’ll be releasing more machine learning models later in the year, but our first model identifies whether a comment could be perceived as “toxic" to a discussion.
- Idempotency -- nothing's reliable, so it’s important to design APIs and clients that will be robust in the event of failure, and will predictably bring a complex integration to a consistent state despite them. Let’s take a look at a few ways to do that.
